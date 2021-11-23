Leaders of pro-Trump groups Oath Keepers, Proud Boys subpoenaed in Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe

Proud Boys members Enrique Tarrio, left, and Joe Biggs march during a December 12, 2020 protest in Washington, D.C. Tarrio was later arrested for acts committed at the protest and Biggs was later arrested for his involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. D.C., U.S. Picture taken December 12, 2020.

The House select committee investigating the deadly Capitol invasion said Tuesday it issued subpoenas to the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two far-right organizations whose members were involved with the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee also subpoenaed Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the respective leaders of those groups, along with 1st Amendment Praetorian, another organization involved with the lead-up to Jan. 6.

"We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack," select committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a press release.

The bipartisan House panel is probing the facts and factors that caused the riot, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, temporarily halting efforts to confirm President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. The invasion followed months of false claims from Trump that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Prosecutors have said in court papers that one Capitol riot defendant "discussed coordination with the Proud Boys and the number of Oath Keepers" who planned to be in Washington on Jan. 6.

One subpoena notes that an indictment in Washington federal court described a "conspiracy among at least 18 Oath Keepers in which members of the Oath Keepers planned to move together in coordination with regular communication to storm the United States Capitol."

That plot allegedly included plans to travel to Washington with "paramilitary gear and additional supplies including firearms, tactical vests with plates, helmets and radio equipment," the subpoena says.

Rhodes, according to press reports, was mentioned, but not by name, in that indictment, as having been in direct contact with several of the indicted Oath Keepers "before, during and shortly after the attack on the Capitol."

"In written and spoken remarks delivered prior to January 6, 2021, Mr. Rhodes repeatedly suggested that the Oath Keepers should, or were prepared to, engage in violence to ensure their preferred election outcome," the subpoena says.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.