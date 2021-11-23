With paid family leave still up for debate, here's one way lawmakers could compromise

Alexi Rosenfeld | Getty Images

As Democrats' Build Back Better plan advances to the Senate, one key proposal — paid family leave — may be at risk of getting dropped from the $1.75 trillion package. But there is room for lawmakers to compromise and come up with a plan that costs less, according to a analysis from the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank. The House of Representatives last week passed its latest version of the Build Back Better bill with a 220-213 vote comprised solely of Democratic support. It included four weeks' paid family and medical leave for all workers, from employees to independent contractors. That is down from 12 weeks in a previous $3.5 trillion proposal. Lawmakers could still push back on the price tag, namely Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has expressed his opposition. New estimates from the Congressional Budget Office indicate the paid leave measure as proposed would cost around $205 billion over 10 years.

"What I have made clear to the President and Democratic leaders is that spending trillions more on new and expanded government programs, when we can't even pay for the essential social programs, like Social Security and Medicare, is the definition of fiscal insanity," Manchin said in a Sept. 29 statement. However, in an interview with Face the Nation on CBS on Sunday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a staunch supporter of the issue, said, "Joe Manchin has come a long way on paid leave." Manchin's office declined to comment. However, the Bipartisan Policy Center found that by narrowing the program to cover just leave for new parents, lawmakers could bring down the cost and perhaps even extend the length of time off. A six-week parental leave program could slash the estimated costs for the current proposal by about half. The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates such a program would cost $85 billion to $108 billion. Lawmakers could instead opt to extend a paid parental leave program to eight weeks, which would come with a price tag ranging from $105 billion to $133 billion. At 12 weeks, it would cost $128 billion to $169 billion, still well below the current four-week proposal that applies to most workers.

There's not a lot in this package for new parents if paid family leave falls away. Adrienne Schweer Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center