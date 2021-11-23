Rocket Lab CEO says companies not reusing rockets are making 'a dead-end product'

A look at the company's production floor shows a series of Electron boosters, with the typical black carbon fiber rockets in the foreground and a metallic-looking reusable booster in the center.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck was once confident that his company would never reuse its rockets like Elon Musk's SpaceX — to the point that Beck promised to eat his hat.

A few swallowed threads of blended hat later, Beck has dramatically changed his tune. Rocket Lab is nearly finished with a development program that uses helicopters to catch Electron boosters after launches, and the company is designing its Neutron rocket to be reusable when it debuts in 2024.

"I think anybody who's not developing a reusable launch vehicle at this point in time is developing a dead-end product because it's just so obvious that this is a fundamental approach that has to be baked in from day one," Beck told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.

Beck's declaration aligns in sentiment with Musk, who told CNBC in response to a Rocket Lab recovery video that "full & rapid reusability is the holy grail of orbital rocketry."

Traditionally, the rockets that launch satellites and spacecraft are expendable – meaning the booster, which is the largest and most expensive part of the rocket that gets it off the ground, is discarded after a launch. SpaceX pioneered reusing orbital-class rocket boosters, with Musk's company regularly landing its Falcon boosters after launches and reusing them up to 10 times each.