CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Wednesday: Cathie Wood on Bitcoin, Zoom Video and Tesla, and the best energy picks from the pros

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

Here are the best trades on CNBC Wednesday....

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO09:30
CNBC ProZoom Video, Tesla, and Chevron are some of today's top stock picks: Pro Market Movers Nov. 24
Alison Conklin12 min ago
CNBC ProAlaska Air, Porsche, Didi, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin3 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Cramer's oil play, pros' take on stay-at-home and tech stocks sinking
Alison Conklin
Read More