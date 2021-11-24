Build Back Better includes $170 billion for affordable housing–here's where it would go

House Democrats passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act on Friday, which includes a number of provisions for housing aid, including investments in public housing, rental assistance and down payment assistance. It now goes to the Senate, where it is likely to be revised again.

In total, the legislation allocates about $170 billion to provisions for affordable housing. It's the largest investment in affordable housing in history, according to the Biden administration, and will build or preserve more than 1 million affordable homes.

Here are a few of the highlights.