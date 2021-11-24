Mark Cuban gave this start-up some valuable advice — here's what happened when its leaders didn't listen

In 2015, Mark Cuban gave four entrepreneurs a valuable piece of advice for their start-up: "Don't drown in opportunity."

They listened — at first.

The four co-founders of Chicago-based Dude Wipes, a flushable toilet wipes company marketed towards men, met Cuban six years ago on Season 7 of ABC's "Shark Tank." After hearing their pitch, Cuban agreed to invest $300,000 in exchange for a 25% share of their company.

Cuban, who leaned on advice from his own mentors early in his career, offered the co-founders this simple advice: Don't "do too much." He told them to focus on their flagship product — flushable wipes for "dudes" — and strengthen their relationships with retailers already selling their products, like Kroger and Amazon, says co-founder and "Chief Executive Dude" Sean Riley.

For five years, that strategy worked. The business grew: The co-founders project their products will bring in a gross revenue of $67 million in 2021 alone, wiping approximately 1.1 million butts. But during the Covid-19 pandemic the executive team decided to press their luck and send Cuban's advice down the drain.

It was a mistake.