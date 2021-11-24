Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed joins frontline as conflict against rebels intensifies

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his wife Zinash Tayachew take part in a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reportedly traveled to lead his security forces from the frontlines in the war effort against advancing Tigrayan rebels.

Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, announced on social media on Monday that he would personally "mobilize to the front to lead the defense forces," and urged Ethiopians to "rise up for (their) country."

State-affiliated news outlet Fana reported on Wednesday that Abiy had left for battle, with Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen taking charge of the government in his absence.

Abiy will be joined by Olympic heroes Haile Gebrselassie and Feyisa Lilesa, both of whom have declared their intent to assist in the fight against an alliance of rebel groups led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The prime minister served in the Ethiopian army during the 1998-2000 border war with Eritrea and obtained the rank of lieutenant colonel. As leader, he later ended nearly two decades of tension between the neighboring countries by signing a landmark peace deal in 2019.

Upon assuming office in 2018, Abiy sought to stabilize the country by centralizing power in the federal government, a move that alienated the TPLF, which benefited under the previous devolved system and put it on a collision course with the new administration that has been exacerbated in recent years.

A year of fighting between Ethiopian National Defence Forces and the TPLF and other rebel groups has caused a humanitarian crisis and killed thousands, while displacing more than 2 million people, according to the U.N.

A genuine fight, or a 'PR stunt'?

Earlier this month, nine anti-government factions announced the formation of an alliance dubbed the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, threatening to march on the capital Addis Ababa.

The TPLF has said it is advancing toward the capital, a claim denied by the Ethiopian government. A media and communications blackout across much of the north of the country has rendered it difficult for such claims to be independently corroborated.

Robert Besseling, CEO of geopolitical risk consultancy Pangea-Risk, told CNBC on Wednesday that Abiy's dramatic move to the front was likely a "PR stunt to stir up patriotic or ethnic sentiment to counter the Tigrayan advance."

He said there are very few federal troops on the frontline for Abiy to command, with government-supporting militias in the northern Amhara holding back opposition groups.