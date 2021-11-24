Former Trump energy secretary says releasing oil from reserves is ‘bad policy choice’

The Biden administration's decision to release oil from U.S. reserves is a "mistake," former U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told on Wednesday.

"I do think it's a bad policy choice. There's no question about that," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" one day after President Joe Biden announced that 50 million barrels of oil would be released from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and the U.K. will also be releasing their oil reserves as part of global efforts by high energy-consuming countries to cool energy prices.

The SPR in the U.S. is a national security asset meant to protect the country and its citizens from supply disruptions, such as during emergency situations, said Brouillette, who served as energy secretary under former President Donald Trump.

"It's not a supply emergency, and the only emergency I can … see in this case is a political emergency," he said.

The Biden administration's action shows they are concerned about the midterm elections in 2022, Brouillette said.

"This is driving the decision — perhaps more than anything else — because as I said earlier, it's not a supply emergency," he said.