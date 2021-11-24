The Federal Reserve is likely to become a tougher talking central bank, could end bond program sooner

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago | Reuters

Expect more tough talk from the Federal Reserve, as it considers winding down its bond program sooner-than-expected. Based on comments from a number of Fed officials, market pros now expect the central bank to discuss at the Dec. 14 and 15 meeting whether they should move even faster to end their quantitative easing program. "They're going to accelerate tapering in December, and it now looks like growth could easily cross 6% and could approach 7% in the fourth quarter," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "The economy is strong and hot. It's not a bad thing. It's a boom. You can't escape it. The Fed has to adjust." Even if it doesn't decide to cut back on more bond purchases in December, the Fed's tone should sound much more hawkish than it has previously in the post-pandemic era.

A tougher Fed

Fed officials announced after their early November meeting that they would begin to slow the bond purchases at a pace of $15 billion a month, effectively ending the program in the middle of 2022. Once that program is complete, the door is open for the Fed to begin lifting its fed funds target rate from zero. Minutes from that meeting, released Wednesday, show that "If they want to have any distance whatsoever between tapering and liftoff, they need to get it out of the way. It's justified. We have a strong economy," Swonk said. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, considered a dove, was the latest official on Wednesday to say the central bank could speed up the end of its $120 billion monthly bond-buying program. In the past week, expectations for a Fed rate hike have moved up dramatically, and Daly's comment pushed them even higher. Now, the futures market reflects a 66% chance of a quarter point May rate hike and a 60% of a third rate hike by next December, according to Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. Other rates have also been moving higher, especially the 2-year bond, which is closely linked to fed funds. The 2-year was at 0.64% Wednesday. Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida both mentioned accelerating the taper process last week. Waller said last Friday that the Fed should end its purchases by April, instead of June. "Now it's a real thing at the December meeting, whether the Fed will make a decision about speeding up tapering or they'll say they talked about speeding up the taper," said Boockvar. He said by December, the Fed will also have more data, showing more hot consumer inflation, and a strong jobs market.

A balancing act for the Fed