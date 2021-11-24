The ‘Great Resignation’ is more of a ‘Great Reckoning,’ led by low-wage and minority workers

A pizzeria in North Babylon, New York, advertises available positions for wait staff and delivery drivers.

It turns out the "Great Resignation" is more of a "Great Reckoning," according to a survey by consulting firm Mercer.

In other words, the movement is more about who is quitting their jobs rather than the sheer number of people doing it.

To be sure, Americans are leaving their employers in record numbers, with 4.4 million saying "I quit" in September alone.

Yet, Mercer found that only 28% of respondents said they were seriously considering leaving their current employer, which the firm said is consistent with historical patterns it has seen in its data.

It is the low-wage, frontline, minority and lower-level employees who are more likely to want to leave, at rates significantly higher than the norm, the survey found. Those who made less than $60,000 per year were classified as low-wage.

Concerns about basic financial wellness, like being able to pay bills or get rid of debt, have long weighed on low-wage workers, said Melissa Swift, Mercer's U.S. transformation leader.