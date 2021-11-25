Why this former Starbucks exec left a CEO job to launch a start-up: 'It's odd and scary, but also wonderful'

As a teenager, former Starbucks executive Adam Brotman found inspiration in an unlikely place: a Costco parking lot. In 1982, his uncle, Jeff Brotman, co-founded the chain of big-box retail stores with James Sinegal — and when Brotman turned 16, he was recruited to organize shopping carts at the store's first location in Seattle. Brotman, who would later serve in top leadership roles at Starbucks and J. Crew, credits that first job with sparking the entrepreneurial spirit that landed him in business. "Even when I was pushing carts outside in the rain, watching my uncle and James build this iconic company up close set the bar high for success," the 52-year-old tells CNBC Make It. "It created the aperture for how I would view success." The Seattle native started his career as a lawyer but quit his practice at 27 to launch in-store entertainment services company PlayNetwork. After several stints at other companies, Brotman joined Starbucks in 2009.

What he learned from working at Starbucks

If you've ever used Starbucks points to snag a free latte or ordered on the app, you can thank Brotman. He spent nearly a decade as Starbucks's chief digital officer and EVP of global retail operations building its rewards program and digital platforms. The Starbucks app is considered a gold standard for franchises. As of April, mobile transactions make up more than 25% of all Starbucks orders in the United States. But Brotman didn't launch the app as a final, completed project. First, Starbucks launched the loyalty and payment features, then later added the functionalities for ordering and marketing. "The app wasn't an overnight success," he notes. "We were constantly improving and changing things based on customer feedback." Building the mobile order feature was the "most complicated" part of creating the app, according to Brotman, and involved several large teams including marketing, payment strategy and operations. That process taught Brotman the importance of aligning on a common goal, to make collaboration run smoother, and a creative tactic to problem solve. "There was a windowless conference room behind my office at Starbucks, and I asked our maintenance staff if we could paint all the walls with whiteboard material," he recalls. "Each week all the teams would meet together in that war room and we would cover every single inch of that room with ideas to improve the app."

'I decided it was time to stretch myself'

One would expect Brotman to build on his successes at Starbucks, either by staying in his role there or pursuing a similar job at another Fortune 500 company. Instead, he left Starbucks in 2018 to join J.Crew, where he was president and co-CEO, a leap not motivated by a love for fashion but for New York, where the company is based. "My wife and I always wanted to live in New York, 'the center of the universe,'" he says. "I decided it was time to stretch myself a bit by putting myself in an uncomfortable, new situation, and I was excited to apply some of the lessons I learned at Starbucks to a different iconic, American brand." Brotman only stayed at J.Crew for a year, which he spent launching the brand's loyalty program in hopes of replicating some of the digital innovation he brought to Starbucks. He wanted to create a mobile app for the brand and improve its personalized marketing, but he says those projects "weren't prioritized" by the team. Then, Brotman had a revelation: a lot of businesses were not taking advantage of data in the way that Starbucks had to personalize their marketing and user experience, in turn strengthening their relationship with customers.

Returning to Seattle and start-ups