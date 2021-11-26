Black Friday 2021 Live Updates: Bargain hunters to turn out at stores even as pandemic fears reignite

The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear.

With the price of toys, clothes and other popular gifts on the rise, retailers are expecting to welcome bigger crowds on Black Friday, a day known for its discounts, even as the Covid-19 pandemic remains top of mind.

Holiday sales are expected to climb at a record pace this year, with the National Retail Federation predicting an increase of between 8.5% and 10.5%. That would put sales during November and December at $843.4 billion and $859 billion.

Retailers have been trying to hire more workers to ring up purchases and speed products to shelves. Global supply chain issues could make it challenging for shoppers to find the gifts they're seeking. And shoppers may not be as impressed with the deals they find when they get there.

Some shoppers have already begun to check off their list. Amazon and Target, for example, began holiday sales events in October.

Even as more shoppers turn out to scan holiday merchandise in person, shopping online will remain robust. Adobe said late Thursday, that online spending during Thanksgiving was on track to reach between $5.1 billion and $5.4 billion, which would mean shoppers spent $3.5 million per minute during the holiday.

Shoppers were buying the latest version of the Just Dance video game, Oculus Quest, Rainbow High Dolls, Rainbocorns and classic holiday items like Apple iPads and Nintendo's Switch, Adobe said.

Please check back here for updates as the day goes on.

—Christina Cheddar Berk