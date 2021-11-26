Covid developments to rule the market once again in the week ahead after Friday's rout

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 14, 2021.

Uncertainty about a new emerging coronavirus strain could continue to spook markets, just as Friday's employment report and other data in the week ahead show the economy has been getting stronger.

Stocks and other risk assets were slammed in the post-Thanksgiving session Friday on reports of a new variant in South Africa, and investors sought safety in Treasurys. Initial reports on the variant show it could be more transmissible than the Delta variant, and scientists are studying how effective vaccines are against it.

The Dow was down 905 points, or 2.5% Friday in its worse day since October, 2020. The S&P 500 tumbled 2.3% Friday to 4,594, giving it a 2.2% decline for the week.

"I think that's going to override what else we're going to see," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "It's a heavy data week with the ISMs and certainly payrolls, but I think this new variant is going to freeze behavior until there's more clarity."

Economists expect a strong payroll report Friday, with 500,000 jobs added, after October's 531,000 payrolls. They expect the economy has shaken off the effects of the slowdown linked to the Covid delta variant, and growth in the current quarter could be far stronger than the third quarter.

The Institute of Supply Management manufacturing survey is released Wednesday, and that should show improvement.

Scott Redler, partner with T3Live.com, said many traders were caught off sides in the shortened session Friday, usually a positive one for the market, and there are key levels the market must hold in the week ahead in order to stage a yearend Santa rally.

"Right now, the market lost some momentum, but it's not broken. It could be just fine and refuel if the 50-day moving average on the S&P 500 holds next week. It's all very fluid," he said.

The 50-day, at 4,527, is a widely-watched momentum indicator, and it is basically the average close of the last 50 sessions.