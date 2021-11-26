Bitcoin enters bear market territory as risk assets plunge on new Covid variant

Bitcoin prices fell sharply amid the global sell-off in equities.

Bitcoin fell sharply alongside other assets on Friday, hitting a six-week low and officially entering bear market territory.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency sank 8% in the last 24 hours to $54,177, according to Coin Metrics data, its lowest level since early October. Bitcoin is down 20% from an all-time high of nearly $69,000 which it hit earlier this month.

Bear markets are typically defined by a 20% decline or more from recent highs.

Other cryptocurrencies also plunged Friday. Ether, the second-biggest crypto, fell nearly 11% to $4,027, while XRP slumped 11% to around 94 cents.

Digital currencies are falling in tandem with other risk assets amid panic over a new, heavily-mutated variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa.