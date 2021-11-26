Fed risks running behind the curve on interest rates, says former New Zealand central bank governor

The U.S. Federal Reserve runs the risk of running behind the curve on interest rates, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand told CNBC on Friday.

"Inflation is pushing up quite high, labor markets are tight in the U.S., and the question is how much of the inflation rate is transitory, and how much is not," Donald Brash said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Brash, who was governor of New Zealand's central bank between 1988 and 2002, said the Fed is not only holding off on hiking rates, they are also still pumping money into the economy and that looks set to continue well into next year.

"I am a bit concerned they're behind the curve," he said.

After their early November meeting, Fed officials said the U.S. central bank would begin to slow its bond purchases at a pace of $15 billion a month, effectively ending the bond-buying program in the middle of 2022. After that, the door would be open for the Fed to begin lifting rates.

But, meeting minutes for the November session noted that Fed members would be willing to raise interest rates sooner than anticipated if prices keep rising.

Market participants now expect the central bank to discuss at next month's meeting whether it should end its bond-buying program more quickly.