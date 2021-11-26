Etsy sellers and other small businesses are betting on local sourcing to win the holiday

Darin Mays makes wood tables and sells on Etsy. He sources locally and can quickly navigate supply headaches plaguing other retailers.

This holiday season, Darin Mays isn't staring down labor challenges or supply chain woes like some of his big-box competitors, and sales are strong.

The entrepreneur's Minneapolis-based business, Urban Wing, makes wood pole tables that can be used around patio heaters, umbrellas and basement poles. He sells the tables, along with sauna products, online and through Etsy's platform.

Mays decided to pursue his dream of owning his own business after leaving a career in health-care technology last year. His wife is his only employee.

"I source most of the product locally, which gives me an edge," Mays said. "But also as an inventor, I can design and manipulate products on the fly, so it's relatively easy to pivot."

Having product available to sell has been an advantage. This month, sales are up some 900% compared with the same time last year, Mays said. He said he's sold more than 500 of his tables on Etsy alone.

Most Etsy sellers are running their shops from home and are sourcing raw materials nearby. Even as larger retailers face down supply challenges, Etsy is well stocked in categories most impacted by these disruptions like toys and furniture. The website boasts more than 90 million items and 5 million sellers, up from 2 million pre-pandemic.

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said the company is optimistic it will have another big holiday season this year. Many sellers began stocking up in August and September in preparation.