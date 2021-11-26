Nov. 29 is the final day to make changes for the last child tax credit payment this year

Time is running out for families with kids to make any changes to information the IRS has on file for their last child tax credit payment of the year.

Families have until Monday, Nov. 29, to reach out to the agency and have it reflected in the final monthly payment, set to go out on Dec. 15.

There are a few reasons why families may want to send the IRS any new information, which they can do through the agency's child tax credit portal.

They can change the address where checks are mailed or shift the bank account to which their payment is deposited. They can also opt out of receiving the final monthly installment.

In addition, families who have had a significant change in income from 2020 may want to send the IRS up-to-date figures. If they made less money in 2021 than the previous year, they may be eligible for a larger credit.

On the flip side, if they made more money in 2021 than 2020, they may have gotten more than they're owed through the credit. In extreme cases, such as a family becoming ineligible for the credit due to a jump in income, they may have to pay back the advance monthly payments they got come tax time.

To be sure, most families do not need to make any changes to the information provided to the agency and are set to receive the final payment come December. They will get the second half of the credit in a lump sum when they file their 2021 taxes next year.