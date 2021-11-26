The rich are getting richer — and they’re fueling a private jet boom

Private jet demand is booming — to the extent that companies can't produce them quickly enough and buyers are facing extended wait periods for deliveries. Even secondhand business jets are vanishing from the market. "If you look at today compared to 2019, the market has almost exploded," John Schmidt, global aerospace and defense industry lead at consultancy Accenture, told CNBC at the Dubai Air Show. The pandemic has converted a lot of travelers to private flying, many for the first time. But analysts say the trend is primarily attributable to a wealth boom in the last year and a half, specifically at the top echelons of society as more companies go public, the stock market hits record highs and spenders enjoy an extended period of low interest rates. Business jet take-offs and landings in the U.S. are up 40% year-on-year — and at their highest point since before the 2008 financial crisis, according to Morgan Stanley. Public listings by companies in the U.S. have already hit record highs in 2021. Data from Jefferies Equity Research shows that as IPO activity climbed, the volume of business jet deliveries rose in correlation with it. The market is also drawing in individual buyers looking for safer and more exclusive travel that guarantees greater reliability than commercial flying, which has been hampered by Covid-19 travel regulations. Amid the rise in demand in the high-end industry and rising inflation, prices of both new and used jets are are seeing their highest levels in years.

Inventory of used jets — the proportion of aircraft for sale versus the number of said aircraft in existence globally — is at record lows, around or below 3% for most major jet manufacturers including Cessna, Dassault, Gulfstream, Bombardier and Embraer, Jefferies says. Private flight activity is not only up in the U.S. but also 20% higher in Europe, Schmidt said. "Things are really tight in used business jet aircraft, inventories the lowest we've seen in years, and yet prices are 20 to 30% higher," he added. "So it's a really hot market right now."

New customers

First-time entrants to the private jet market now make up over 30% of buyers, according to a recent report by Goldman Sachs. For Embraer Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Friedrich, what stands out is the growth in consumer base. "The addressable market right now for business jets has expanded. The pie has gotten bigger," Friedrich said. "And the result is from continued wealth creation of over 12% when you take a look at the billionaires in the world, but also from what was traditionally Fortune 100 and large private companies."

"People are looking for ways to become more productive, more certain in the missions that they have to perform," he added, describing business aviation as a "productivity tool." "Can you fly direct from New York City to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, on a commercial flight? No," Friedrich said. For the companies or individuals with the wealth to own a business jet, journeys that would take a full day of travel are reduced to a few hours. Cabin pressurization in business jets is also significantly lower than that of commercial airliners — for some, it's less than half. That difference means passengers feel significantly less fatigued upon landing, making multiple city stops and meetings much easier. Embraer's flagship Praetor 600 has a cabin altitude of 5,800 feet while Dassault's Falcon 6X has a cabin altitude of 3,900 feet. Compare that to an average cabin altitude up to 8,000 feet for commercial jets. Private jet charter company VistaJet reported a 29% increase in new members over the past year, with 71% of new requests coming from passengers who did not regularly use private aviation before. It also found that more that half of its new private aviation users — 53% — will keep flying privately on a regular basis post-pandemic. Wealth creation since the pandemic has been starkly unequal, with U.S. billionaires getting approximately 62% richer – gaining more than $1.8 trillion– since March of 2020, according to U.S. think tank the Institute for Policy Studies.

