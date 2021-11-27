More colleges face bankruptcy even as top schools experience record wealth

The University of Maryland The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Across the country, colleges are in crisis. Fewer students went back to school again this year, dragging undergraduate enrollment down another 3.5% from last year, according to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Combined with last autumn's declines, the number of undergraduate students in college is now down 7.8% compared to two years ago — the largest two-year enrollment drop in the last 50 years, the report found.

Meanwhile, the country's most elite institutions are faring better than ever and have the financial cushion to prove it. This year, a small group of universities, including many in the Ivy League, experienced a record-breaking increase in applications and net revenue gains. These schools also reported record-breaking gains for their endowments largely due to investments in private equity or venture capital, according to Pollack. Some endowments grew more than 50%. As a result, universities such as Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Princeton are able to expand their financial aid offerings, lowering the cost and increasing the appeal to even more students nationwide. "They are often made to be the villains, but the vast majority of these institutions are working very hard to deploy those funds to the benefit of students," Pollack said.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards