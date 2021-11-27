‘Tiger Cubs’ hedge funds are betting big on this year's hot IPOs, including Warby Parker and Ginkgo

Julian H. Robertson Jr. speaking at the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 12, 2017.

Julian Robertson, legendary investor and hedge fund pioneer, mentored dozens of proteges throughout his 50-year career. They are given the nickname "Tiger Cubs" from Robertson's hedge fund Tiger Management.

Some of them started their own funds and became key players in the industry, including Lone Pine Capital's Stephen Mandel, Viking Global Investors' Andreas Halvorsen, Maverick Capital's Lee Ainslie and Tiger Global Management's Chase Coleman.

Here's a look at the top new bets from these "Tiger Cubs" in the third quarter, some of which are popular IPOs this year.