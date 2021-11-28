AMC, Sony offering NFTs to people who purchase advance Spider-Man tickets

AMC is the latest legacy company to get into the NFT game.

The theater giant and Sony Pictures will offer 86,000 non-fungible tokens to members of its AMC Stubs Premiere, AMC Stubs A-List and AMC Investor Connect who order tickets for the Dec. 16 opening of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in advance.

Brands big and small are looking for new ways to connect with consumers and, potentially, boost some sales. With crypto-collectibles soaring in popularity, marketers have latched on to the next digital wave.

Ownership of these assets is recorded on a blockchain — a digital ledger similar to the networks that underpin bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Unlike most traditional currencies, however, a person can't exchange one NFT for another as they would with dollars or other assets. Each NFT is unique and acts as a collector's item that can't be duplicated, making them rare by design.

AMC said Sunday that more than 100 NFT designs will be available, in partnership with Cub Studios.

Tickets for the film go on sale Nov. 29. Customers who qualify for the NFT will receive an email with redemption instructions on Dec. 22, and the token must be redeemed by March 1.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.