Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama will get another chance to vote to unionize

People hold a banner at the Amazon facility as members of a congressional delegation arrive to show their support for workers who will vote on whether to unionize, in Bessemer, Alabama, U.S. March 5, 2021.

The National Labor Relations Board has authorized a new union election at one of Amazon's Alabama warehouses, the labor union behind the effort said Monday.

In a statement, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said an NLRB director formally granted a new union election at Amazon's Bessemer, Alabama warehouse. As a result, workers at the facility, known as BHM1, will get another chance to vote on whether to join the RWDSU.

It's unclear when the new union election will take place. Representatives from Amazon and the NLRB didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

