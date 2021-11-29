The infrastructure bill cracks down on crypto tax reporting. What investors need to know

Cryptocurrency investors may face higher taxes as the infrastructure bill cracks down on future IRS reporting, financial experts say.

The $1.2 trillion deal calls for mandatory yearly tax reporting from digital currency brokers starting in January 2023 to help pay for President Joe Biden's domestic spending agenda.

The measure may bring in nearly $28 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

While House lawmakers want to narrow the scope of which "brokers" must follow the rule, experts still expect a costly surprise for crypto investors who haven't been tracking activity.

"A lot of these people probably have no idea what's coming," said enrolled agent Adam Markowitz, vice president at Howard L Markowitz PA, CPA in Leesburg, Florida.

The IRS requires investors to disclose yearly cryptocurrency activity by checking a box on their tax returns. But many filers don't know which transactions to report.

While buying digital currency won't prompt a tax bill, converting it to cash, trading for another coin or using it for purchases may trigger levies.

"[Crypto investors] don't expect tax ramifications because it is outside of the traditional infrastructure of money," Markowitz explained.