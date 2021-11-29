Jan. 6 committee to vote on criminal contempt referral for ex-Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

Jeff Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, September 14, 2020.

Clark is the second Donald Trump associate to face contempt proceedings stemming from the House select committee probe of Jan. 6, when hundreds of the former president's supporters stormed the Capitol and forced Congress to flee their chambers.

The panel of lawmakers investigating the deadly Capitol riot said Monday they will meet this week to vote on whether the House should hold former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark in contempt of Congress and issue a criminal referral for his prosecution.

The House in October voted to hold Steve Bannon, former senior White House advisor to Trump, in contempt over his refusal to comply with the select committee's subpoena for documents and testimony. A federal grand jury indicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress. He has pleaded not guilty.

Just as it did for Bannon, the committee in a press release said it will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on Capitol Hill for a "business meeting" to vote on a contempt report for Clark.

That report will include language recommending that the House cite Clark "for criminal contempt of Congress" and refer him to the office of the U.S. attorney for Washington for prosecution.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.