NYC reinstitutes Covid mask advisory 'at all times' indoors regardless of vaccination status

An MTA worker is seen wearing a mask on the subway after The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced a mandatory coronavirus vaccination or weekly test mandate for employees in New York City, New York, August 2, 2021.

New York City on Monday issued an advisory strongly recommending that everyone wear masks indoors at all times regardless of vaccination status, amid concern about the new, highly mutated strain of Covid named omicron.

"I'm also issuing a commissioners advisory strongly recommending that all New Yorkers wear a mask at all times when indoors and in a public setting. Like at your grocery or in building lobbies, offices and retail stores," said Dr. David Chokshi, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chokshi said New York City has not yet identified any cases of omicron so far. They both emphasized that vaccination remains the most crucial tool available to fight Covid-19.

