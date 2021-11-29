As the omicron variant spreads across the world, here's what we know so far

Travellers in personal protective equipment load luggage into a taxi outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

The heavily-mutated omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected in more countries as governments around the world weigh new travel bans and restrictive measures.

The World Health Organization on Monday said the variant poses a "very high" global risk that could have "severe consequences" given that some of its mutations may sidestep immune protection and suggest greater transmissibility.

However, the South African doctor who first raised the alarm over the new strain, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, told the BBC Sunday that the associated symptoms seen so far have been "extremely mild."

The U.K. has identified nine cases as of late morning on Monday, six of which are in Scotland, while the Netherlands and Portugal have each discovered 13 cases.

Elsewhere in Europe, small numbers of cases have been identified in Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Austria.

Travel bans

Australia has reported five cases and will temporarily halt the next stage of its plan to reopen borders while more information is gathered on the new variant. Meanwhile, cases have also been found in Canada and Hong Kong.

Scientists around the world are racing to assess omicron's ability to evade existing vaccines and natural immunity, with the WHO saying it will take weeks to fully understand how it will affect diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.