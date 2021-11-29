Peter Thiel-backed psychedelic start-up increases stake in Compass Pathways

Atai Life Sciences at the Nasdaq for its IPO, June 18, 2021.

Atai Life Sciences, the Peter Thiel-backed start-up that wants to use psychedelic drugs to treat mental health conditions, has increased its stake in fellow drug developer Compass Pathways.

Atai bought another 420,000 Compass Pathways shares in recent days, taking its stake in the company from 19.4% to 20.8%.

The new shares were bought at around $31 each and Atai paid around $12 million in total.

Atai, which is already the largest Compass Pathways shareholder, is planning to increase its stake in Compass Pathways to more like 29% in the coming weeks, according to a source close to the companies who preferred to remain anonymous as the discussions are private.

Christian Angermayer, the founder and chairman of Atai, told CNBC Monday that he believes Compass Pathways is one of the most undervalued and impactful biotech stocks.

Compass Pathways, which Thiel has also invested in, wants to use psilocybin (the compound found in magic mushrooms) to treat depression. It debuted on the Nasdaq stock exchange last September and it has a current market value of $1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, Atai listed on the Nasdaq in June, raising $225 million at a valuation of $2.3 billion. The stock immediately popped 40% but it has since halved in value and Atai's current market cap is $1.7 billion.