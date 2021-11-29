CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Monday market notes: Stocks recover from Friday’s gut check. What will this mean for year-end strength?

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Aug. 3, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • A tentative, mechanical but decent bounce attempt – a surge-and-fade-and-rebound sequence – testing dip-buyers' conviction and suggesting Friday's sell-off was a bit overdone but could lead to a reassessment of equity-risk exposures relative to a downtick in economic clarity.

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli’s Wednesday market notes: Entering the sweet spot of the year-end seasonal strength period
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Tuesday market notes: Tech heavyweights stumble and speculative growth stocks become dead weight
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProThe S&P 500's sideways drift is masking a deeply divided stock market into the home stretch
Michael Santoli
Read More