Santoli’s Monday market notes: Stocks recover from Friday’s gut check. What will this mean for year-end strength?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Aug. 3, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- A tentative, mechanical but decent bounce attempt – a surge-and-fade-and-rebound sequence – testing dip-buyers' conviction and suggesting Friday's sell-off was a bit overdone but could lead to a reassessment of equity-risk exposures relative to a downtick in economic clarity.