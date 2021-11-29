A fintech helping banks enter the cloud hits $1 billion valuation in JPMorgan-backed investment

JPMorgan Chase & Co. signage is illuminated at night at a bank branch in Chicago, Illinois.

LONDON — British fintech start-up Thought Machine has raised $200 million in a fresh round of funding that lifts its valuation above the coveted $1 billion mark.

The cash injection was led by Nyca Partners, a U.S.-based venture capital firm that has previously bet on companies including Affirm and Revolut, with additional backing coming from major lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Standard Chartered and ING.

Existing investors Lloyds Banking Group, Eurazeo, and SEB also increased their holdings.

Founded in 2014 by former Google engineer Paul Taylor, Thought Machine says its software helps big banks move away from legacy IT infrastructure to a modern, cloud-based platform.

The firm counts many of its big-name banking backers as clients. In the U.S., for example, it has a deal with JPMorgan to replace the company's core retail banking system. In Britain, Thought Machine has a similar deal with Lloyds.

Taylor said his firm's mission "isn't a small one," and that it requires substantial investment to achieve its goals. Though Thought Machine is now making "tens of millions" of pounds in revenue, it isn't yet profitable, he added. The company makes its income from multi-year software subscription deals.

"It's a fantastic time to be an entrepreneur," Taylor told CNBC in an interview. "There's more funding available than ever."

"It means that, here in the U.K., we can actually build a world-class company, rather than always be looking over our shoulder at Silicon Valley."

Thought Machine plans to use the fresh cash to expand internationally. The firm opened an office in New York earlier this year, with about 20 employees leading its U.S. expansion.