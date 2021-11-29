Walmart's longtime Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs is leaving company

Exterior view of a Walmart store on August 23, 2020 in North Bergen, New Jersey. Walmart saw its profits jump in latest quarter as e-commerce sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart's longtime Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs is leaving the company, the retailer announced Monday.

In a news release, the company said Biggs will remain in the role until a successor is named, help with the transition and depart the company on Jan. 31, 2023. He will also remain a board member of Walmart's fintech start-up, which is a joint venture with Ribbit Capital, as part of the transition.

Walmart said it will consider internal and external candidates for the role.

Biggs has worked for the company for 22 years and has served as a prominent leader for Walmart, which is the country's largest private employer. He has been Walmart's CFO for nearly six years, after beginning in late 2015.

Prior to serving as Walmart's CFO, Biggs moved up the ladder at the big-box retailer. He was chief financial officer for Walmart International, Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club. He also was senior vice president of international strategy, mergers and acquisitions; senior vice president of corporate finance; and senior vice president of operations for Sam's Club.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a news release that Biggs has helped the company become stronger as it grew its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce business — and weaved the two together.

"Brett's high character and strong leadership have played a central role during one of the most significant periods in the company's history," he said.

In the release, Biggs said the time felt right to step down, after his more than two decades with the retailer.

"Given the tremendous positioning and momentum of the company, now felt like the right time to transition to the next chapter in my personal and professional life," he said in the release.