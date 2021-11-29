What to watch today: Wall Street set to jump after Friday's omicron-driven plunge

After Friday's sharp slide, the 10-year Treasury yield was up to over 1.54% on Monday. U.S. oil prices were up 5% to more than $71 per barrel Monday after Friday's 13% fall. Bitcoin was up 4% to over $57,000 on Monday after sinking to roughly $53,500 last week. (CNBC)

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that Americans need to be prepared to do "anything and everything" to fight omicron. Fauci said it will take about two weeks to have more definitive information on omicron's transmissibility, severity and other characteristics. FaucI told the ABC program "This Week" that it's still "too early to say" whether lockdowns or new mandates will be appropriate. (CNBC)

The WHO urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over omicron. The U.S. plans to restrict travel for non-U.S. citizens from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The variant has been found in the U.K., Israel, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Australia and Hong Kong. (CNBC)



* South African doctor who first spotted omicron explains the symptoms (CNBC)

* China could double down on zero-Covid approach, analysts say (CNBC)

Vaccine makers, including Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, said they're studying omicron even as it remains to be seen how the variant responds to current shots or whether new formulations are required. Moderna said it could roll out a reformulated vaccine early next year. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC on Monday that while the variant is likely present in most countries, travel restrictions can slow down the spread and save lives. (CNBC)

U.S. retailers are estimated to generate online sales of up to $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, a decline in growth from a year earlier. Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3% compared with 2019, as Americans shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. However, Black Friday traffic was up 47.5% from last year. (Reuters & CNBC)

Over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend, moviegoers in the U.S. and Canada spent around $142 million on tickets for movies like "Encanto," "House of Gucci" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The haul is not as robust as previous years, where ticket sales often topped $250 million, but showcases consumer confidence in returning to cinemas amidst the pandemic. (CNBC)



* AMC, Sony offering NFTs to people who purchase advance Spider-Man tickets (CNBC)