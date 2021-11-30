More details emerge on how fired gay rights group chief Alphonso David advised Cuomo's team during scandals

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, is photographed in their office on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The former president of the influential LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign revealed to investigators more details than previously known about how he advised Andrew Cuomo's team during the former governor's sexual harassment scandals, according to records newly released by the New York Attorney General's Office.

Alphonso David told New York state investigators that he talked to the then-governor's aides on at least two different instances of how to handle accusations ions of sexual harassment during 2020 and 2021.

Both of these instances happened while he was running the Human Rights Campaign. He was fired from running the group earlier this year after it was revealed that he provided a confidential file on Lindsey Boylan, one of Cuomo's accusers who once worked for the governor, to a press aide.

David, a lawyer, worked in the governor's office before becoming the leader of HRC in 2019.

David's disclosure of elements of the private conversations he had with Cuomo officials regarding the sexual harassment allegations against the then-governor came in an interview with investigators from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office. Cuomo and James are both Democrats. James is running for governor in a Democratic primary.

David's advice to the governor's executive chamber was linked to the role of the New York State Governor's Office of Employee Relations, or GOER, according to David's lawyer. GOER is supposed to handle oversight and investigations into the treatment of employees who work at state agencies.

The state Attorney General's original report about Cuomo's alleged misconduct says the executive chamber never delivered a complaint levied against the then-governor by former aide Charlotte Bennett to GOER.

About a dozen women have accused Cuomo of misconduct, according to investigators. Cuomo, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned in August after James' office released its damning report about findings from their investigation.

"The question is: Do you believe you provided legal advice on questions of sexual harassment allegations against the Governor since you've left the executive chamber?," an investigator asked David during his interview for the probe, according to transcripts.