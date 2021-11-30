CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Tuesday: Cramer's digital retailer picks, the pros make their portfolio moves amid a downturn

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

Here are the best trades on CNBC Tuesday....

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO05:42
CNBC ProBoeing, Ford, and Etsy are some of today's top stock trades: Pro Market Movers Nov. 30
Alison Conklin33 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Cramer's financial pick of the day, Tom Lee on big tech, and why buy Disney on the dip
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO07:39
CNBC ProAmerican Express, Twitter, and Disney are some of today's top stocks making moves: Pro Market Movers Nov. 29
Alison Conklin
Read More