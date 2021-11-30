Cramer's lightning round: You can buy a little Delta Air Lines now

DigitalOcean: "Look, it is in the right place. It's tools for developers. I've always liked these kinds of companies. I think you're in fine shape. It's a very high multiple stock, and that's what's causing the decline."

Vaxart: "You can speculate on it ... but it has not been a winner, and I don't think that's going to change."

Gores Guggenheim: "No. I looked at this. We were talking about it with the investment club people. We got together and said, OK, just one more, one more, one more. I'm not there. I'm not backing this group. Just can't."

ThredUp: "Commodity. Too many other companies are doing the exact same thing right now. If anything, your hope with ThredUp is Macy's does a spinoff of its ecommerce then buys those guys. Otherwise I say ... no way out."

Nokia: "I have actually warmed up to Nokia. I'll tell you why I've warmed up to it: Because we have tried to shut the Chinese down in a lot of different telecom infrastructure, and it's starting to play a role because people around the world are getting a little tired of their repression. The tactics of repression do not go well with the democracies that Nokia is selling into. I like them."

Delta Air Lines: "Delta is very interesting because I think you should buy some tomorrow, and then buy some more if omicron gets worse because Delta is a very good company and that has become, other than United, my favorite, go-to airline."

