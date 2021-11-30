Elon Musk's 'risk of bankruptcy' warning isn't SpaceX's first brush with death (and might not be its last)

If SpaceX really is staring down a potential bankruptcy, at least it wouldn't be the first time.

On Tuesday, CNBC obtained a copy of a letter that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent to his employees the day after Thanksgiving, in which the billionaire said the rocket company could be at "genuine risk of bankruptcy," unless it can speed up production of the Raptor engines that power its Starship rockets.

Each rocket flight could require as many as 39 Raptor engines. "We face genuine risk of bankruptcy if we cannot achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year," Musk wrote. "We need all hands on deck to recover from what is, quite frankly, a disaster."

It's not SpaceX's first brush with serious financial risk: Musk has often spoken about how risky it was to launch the company in 2002, and how it nearly failed just a few years later. Last year, Musk tweeted that "in the early days" of launching both Tesla and SpaceX, he had very little faith that either venture would succeed.

"I thought there was >90% chance that both SpaceX & Tesla would be worth $0," he wrote.

In 2013, Musk spoke at a Google for Startups event about how SpaceX nearly went under after its first three attempted rocket launches all failed between 2006 and 2008. The issue was simple: He'd invested roughly $100 million of his own money to found SpaceX, which only covered three attempts to launch a rocket into orbit.

The first three attempts failed — the first due to a fire, while the next two simply failed to reach orbit. "I thought 'OK, we can afford three launches.' And, then the third one failed," Musk said. "It was a very, very painful exercise. We were just too stupid to know how to make a rocket go to orbit."

Instead of folding the company, Musk said, he invested more of his own money — just barely enough for a fourth launch. In a 2017 speech at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) conference in Adelaide, Australia, Musk noted that if the fourth launch failed, SpaceX would have closed down for good.

"That would have been it for SpaceX," Musk said. "But fate liked us that day."

That's because the fourth launch succeeded, reportedly due to engineers changing a single line of code to fix a problem from the third attempt. The success helped SpaceX land a commercial contract with NASA valued at roughly $1.6 billion, extending the young company a lifeline.