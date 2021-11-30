We're starting a new position in this energy giant

Journalists are reflected in the sunglasses of drilling site manager Greg Murphy during a media day at Chevron's site in Pungesti, Romania, April 8, 2014. Bogdan Cristel | Reuters

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.) After you receive this note, we will be initiating a position in Chevron (CVX), buying 350 shares at roughly $114.56. Following the trade, Chevron will represent roughly 1% of the Charitable Trust. The broader markets are lower Tuesday as investors continue to struggle to estimate the impact of the omicron variant. With prices down Tuesday after a Monday rally, we think it's a good time to brush off the playbook we outlined last Friday. In our note, we recommended looking for companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs as stocks to buy. Companies with all three usually can withstand and find support in volatile markets. Due to ongoing uncertainties, investors should prepare for some volatile moments over the next couple of weeks.

Chevron just reported a fantastic third quarter with record free cash flow generation. Compared to pre-Covid levels, Chevron is generating so much cash because its operating costs are down, its upstream production is higher, and they have become much more capital efficient. The upshot of all of this is that Chevron generated more free cash flow in the third quarter than in any of its strongest quarters in 2008 and 2011 when oil prices were well over $100 a barrel. Think about this: Chevron's focus on cost efficiency and capital efficacy means that the company can still make a lot of money if WTI crude hangs out around $70 per barrel here, and we see plenty of leverage to the upside should oil prices move higher.

Attractive capital allocation policy

We also think Chevron can also work as a "slowdown" stock. Here us out on this. If economic activity hits a speed bump, we could see interest rates slide. Lower interest rates are generally viewed as positive for stocks with big, cash flow backed dividend yields because the dividend payments become more attractive relative to the 10-Year. The dividend yield on CVX as of Monday's close was 4.67% and we believe it is well covered by the company's free cash flow. Chevron's dividend has grown 12% since before COVID, representing the biggest increase in the sector. On top of dividend payments, Chevron's capital return program recently just got even better through the resumption of its buyback program. Management bought back $625 million worth of stock in the third quarter and has already said they plan to buy back roughly $750 million in the fourth quarter. We would not be surprised to see Chevron's buyback activity increase in the future. Management is on the record of saying that it will increase the buyback range when Chevron's net debt ratio is "comfortably" under 20%. Well, Chevron ended the third quarter with a net debt ratio slightly under 19%, meaning that the balance sheet is quickly approaching the level where management will increase the buyback range. Keep in mind that Chevron's focus on capital discipline means that the majority of the excess cash will be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Sustainability push