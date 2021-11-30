Powell says Fed will discuss speeding up bond-buying taper at December meeting

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hybrid hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2021.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Tuesday that the central bank could step up the removal of its efforts to boost the economy.

In an appearance before a Senate committee, the Fed chief said he thinks reducing the pace of monthly bond buys can move more quickly than the $15 billion a month schedule announced earlier this month.

Powell said he expects the issue to be discussed at the December meeting.

"At this point, the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are higher, and it is therefore appropriate in my view to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases, which we actutally announced at the November meeting, perhaps a few months sooner," he said. "I expect that we will discuss that at our upcoming meeting."

Stocks fell following Powell's comments, while government bond yields rose. The comments added worry to a market already skittish over the emergent omicron strain of Covid, though early indications are that the variant is milder than previous versions.

The Federal Open Market Committee, which sets monetary policy including interest rates and the Fed's efforts to boost activity through bond purchases, said following its November meeting that the pace would be cut by $15 billion a month — $10 billion in Treasurys and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities.

However, the post-meeting statement indicated that would be the case for November and December but noted it "is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook."

Minutes from the meeting indicated that committee members were prepared not only to cut the asset purchases but also to start raising interest rates if inflation persists.

The Fed had been buying at least $120 billion a month, a figure that included $80 billion in Treasurys and $40 billion in MBS.

The initial tapering schedule would have seen bond purchases wrap up around June; if the committee chooses to accelerate, that could mean a close earlier in the spring, giving the Fed leeway to raise interest rates anytime thereafter.

Markets are currently pricing in at least two quarter-percentage-point hikes in 2022 and possibly a third by December, while the September projections from Fed officials pointed to a less aggressive timetable. Those projections also will be updated in December.