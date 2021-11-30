Rolling back U.S.-China tariffs would ease inflation in the U.S., former Treasury secretary says

The U.S. flag waves near shipping containers stacked high at the Port of Los Angeles, California on April 19, 2021.

Eliminating tariffs imposed on goods during the worst of the trade war would help ease inflation in the U.S., former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew told CNBC on Tuesday.

But there's currently "no political space" to do so, he said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"I think that the United States and China have deep differences. I've never thought it should just be about negotiating the exchange of one good or another on one side or the other. It should be about a level playing field," Lew said.

He continued: "I've thought from the beginning that the tariffs were an ineffective way to deal with their attacks on American consumers. And right now, with inflation being an issue, rolling back tariffs would actually reduce inflation in the United States."

Relations between Washington and Beijing took a turn for the worse in 2018, when the Trump administration imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods and Beijing retaliated with similar punitive measures, drawing both sides into a protracted trade war.