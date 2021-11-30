Wife of powerful drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to 3 years in prison

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, wife of the notorious drug lord El Chapo, leaves Brooklyn Federal Court surrounded by body guards after her husband was sentenced to life plus 30 years in New York on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Jesse Ward | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison and four years of supervised release for drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, agreed in June to plead guilty to federal charges of helping her husband run his expansive drug cartel. The former beauty queen has twin daughters with the notorious Sinaloa cartel boss. Coronel, a dual U.S. and Mexican citizen, was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the United States.

Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as "El Chapo" is transported to Maximum Security Prison of El Altiplano in Mexico City, Mexico on January 8, 2016. Daniel Cardenas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

"She also conspired to launder the proceeds of that narcotics trafficking and engaged in transactions and dealings in the property of her husband, Guzman Loera, who the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control had designated a Significant Foreign Narcotics Trafficker," the Justice Department wrote in a statement. Coronel was also ordered to forfeit approximately $1.5 million. According to U.S. attorneys, Coronel played a "critical role" in helping her husband pull off a Houdini-like escape from a Mexican prison in 2015. The Sinaloa cartel boss escaped from a maximum-security prison in July 2015 after slipping through a hole in the shower area of his cell.

Entrance of the tunnel inside the house where used by Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape from the Maximum Security Prison of El Altiplano last Sunday, in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico on July 16, 2015. Manuel Velasquez | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The 1½-foot-by-1½-foot gap in the shower floor led to a custom-built tunnel nearly 30 feet underneath the Altiplano prison complex. The tunnel was 5 feet high and nearly 3 feet wide and equipped with a ventilation system. Coronel assisted with the purchase of a property near the prison and provided Guzman with a watch that contained a GPS tracking device, allowing co-conspirators to dig a tunnel from that nearby property to Guzman's cell. According to a witness who is now working with the U.S. government, Coronel helped organize the construction of the elaborate escape tunnel. The 2015 escape was the second time Mexican authorities lost custody of Guzman.

A view of the tunnel through which according to the authorities Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman escaped from Mexican Maximum Security Prison of 'El Altiplano' on July 15, 2015 in Mexico City, Mexico. Manuel Velasquez | LatinContent WO | Getty Images