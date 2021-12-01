U.S. Chamber of Commerce fundraising surged to over $215 million in 2020 despite GOP leaders' criticism

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce seal is displayed during restoration at the headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The largest business lobbying group in the world saw its fundraising surge last year despite criticism from usually sympathetic Republican leaders.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce raised just over $215 million in 2020, an increase of about $60 million from the previous year, according to a new 990 tax form reviewed by CNBC. The group is officially a 501(c)(6) nonprofit and does not publicly disclose the names of their donors.

Chamber executives also saw a windfall, including then-CEO Tom Donohue, who made over $7 million in 2020, his final year as a head of the group, the document shows. That amount included bonuses and incentives worth just over $5.9 million.

Donohue reportedly made over $6 million a year earlier. Suzanne Clark, who became CEO earlier this year, made over $4 million as the group's president in 2020, including over $3 million in bonuses and incentives.

The organization spent in excess of $80 million on lobbying last year alone, according to data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. Their net assets at the end of the year was over $30 million.

A spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce referred CNBC to the 990 filing when asked follow-up questions

The Chamber advocates for pro-business policies. It had a separate political action committee that contributed to both Democrats and Republicans. The Chamber of Commerce has often backed policies that align with Republicans' or more conservative Democratic lawmakers', such as not raising taxes and eliminating trade tariffs.