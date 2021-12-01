Coffee prices are at 10-year highs, and analysts say they have much further to go

Yating Kuo | iStock | Getty Images

Coffee prices have reached a 10-year high, and analysts expect tightness in the market to continue all the way into 2023. Coffee contracts for December delivery ended Monday's trading session at $2.34 per pound. On Thursday, coffee futures on New York's Intercontinental Exchange reached $2.46, marking the highest price since 2011, when the commodity broke above $3 per pound. Meanwhile, the International Coffee Association's benchmark price was $2.07 per pound on Friday, up 85% from a year earlier. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, told CNBC that over the past 12 months, "a perfect storm of events [has been] conspiring to give our beloved bean a boost." "The question for future price action is how much of these developments are potentially longer-lasting," he said in a phone call. "I think we need to focus on what's been unfolding in Brazil this year, where we've had a generational low in temperatures, a very quick spell of frost which hit some of the growing areas, and we've had a period of drought – this has left the 2022 crop in a bit of a precarious state."

Hansen added that these adverse weather events would affect the yield later this year, as well as in 2022 and potentially even 2023. "We saw coffee rally to about $3 per pound back in 2011, when we had another Brazil scare," he said. "These are really the kind of numbers that prompt the market to speculate whether we can reach those levels once again, and I think with Brazil in mind, and if the projections over the coming months continue to confirm a slowdown or reduction in output, then the risk of our brew getting more expensive is very real." Alongside bad weather, global supply constraints have had a substantial impact on the coffee market because producers and roasters — the companies that refine coffee into the product we drink — are often located in different countries. Market uncertainty is also stemming from exporting countries such as Ethiopia, which is on the brink of a civil war, and Vietnam, which is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases that could hit production. "I think on balance we have a market which is, for the first time in years, starting to show some tightness," Hansen added.