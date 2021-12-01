WHO says South Africa Covid hospitalizations are rising but it's too soon to know severity of omicron

Hospitalizations are rising across South Africa, but it's still too early to know whether the omicron variant is driving an increase in severe Covid-19 cases, according to the World Health Organization.

Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid technical lead for the WHO, said Wednesday that some patients infected with omicron are showing mild symptoms, but there are also reports of cases in which the disease becomes more severe. Hospitalizations could be rising due to a general increase in Covid cases and not necessarily because omicron is more lethal, Van Kerkhove said.

"With regards to severity, there are studies that are underway looking at hospitalizations, looking at those individuals who are hospitalized, whether or not they have this variant or not," Van Kerkhove told reporters during an update in Geneva. "We're also getting a picture of some of the cases that are detected in other countries."

The WHO reported on Wednesday that 23 countries have identified omicron case so far, up from 18 just two days ago, and that number is expected to rise in coming days and weeks. The United States has not yet detected the variant, but White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said it's a matter of time before omicron is sequenced in America.

Van Kerkhove said there are early indications that omicron is more infectious, and the WHO expects to have more information on the variant's transmissibility within days.

"It is certainly possible that one of the scenarios is that the virus, as it continues to evolve, may still have a fitness advantage, meaning that it can become more transmissible than delta, we'll have to see," she said. "But we don't know quite yet about the severity." Van Kerkhove noted that there's a "surveillance bias" in reported Covid cases that may cloud the early data.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member and former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, told CNBC on Wednesday that there was a mini-delta surge in South Africa as well as uptick in a separate variant, C.1.2, which complicates efforts to gain clarity on omicron's transmission and virulence.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC on Monday that omicron symptoms reported in South Africa may not be a good predictor the variant's virulence in other parts of the world, because the country has a much younger and healthier population than Europe nations and the United States. The elderly are typically at higher risk for developing severe Covid than younger individuals.