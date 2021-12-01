European markets set to rebound after tumultuous session due to omicron Covid variant

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday after struggling to regain ground amid fears around the new omicron Covid variant.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 30 points higher at 7,106, Germany's DAX 58 points higher at 15,198, France's CAC 40 up 39 points at 6,775 and Italy's FTSE MIB 157 points higher at 25,943, according to data from IG.

The positive start to the first trading day of December comes after global markets were rattled at the start of the week and into Tuesday by concerns surrounding the new omicron Covid-19 variant amid fears that it could evade vaccines.

Major markets across Asia-Pacific bounced back Wednesday and U.S. stock futures were higher in overnight trading following a sell-off on Wall Street on Tuesday, due to both fears about the new variant and the Federal Reserve mulling a quicker-than-planned taper.