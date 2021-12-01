Financial watchdog cracks down on bank overdraft fees

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is cracking down on banks charging fees for customers who overdraw their checking accounts, the bureau announced Wednesday.

The financial watchdog is planning a "range of regulatory interventions" targeting firms that rely heavily on overdraft fees as a revenue source, Rohit Chopra, director of the CFPB, said in a press call.

Overdrafts occur when customers don't have enough funds in their accounts to cover a transaction. Banks may allow the transaction to proceed, but charge a fee to cover the cost.

Charging for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds is a big money maker for banks, and has continued during the Covid-19 pandemic, Chopra said. Banks earned more than $15 billion from such charges in 2019, a figure that has risen steadily, according to the bureau.

The fees, typically around $34 for each overdraft, largely impact families who can least afford them, Chopra said.

"Banks, especially big banks, continue to rely on overdraft and [non-sufficient funds] fees as a major source of revenue," Chopra said. "Rather than competing on transparent upfront pricing, large financial institutions are still hooked on exploitative junk fees that can quickly drain a family's bank account."

The CFPB, a federal agency created by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in the aftermath of the Great Recession, will increase its oversight of banks "heavily dependent" on overdraft fees, according to the Wednesday announcement.

Officials didn't quantify what constitutes heavy reliance on overdraft fees. The agency will tell firms how they measure against peers, Chopra said.