Investing Club: What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Wednesday, including Salesforce, Mastercard and Twitter
What I am looking at December 1, 2021:
- Salesforce (CRM)... how bad? Guidance is less meaningful here than operating cash flow and strength of current Q... growing pains at Mulesoft but awesome at Slack... there is a currency issue...I still think on track for 2022...
- Global Foundries (GFS) is awesome and it is the chip shortage which they are actually addressing... all analysts raising numbers...
- Goldman likes Lennar (LEN) hold to buy and takes DR Horton (DHI) buy to hold...this is just portfolio reshuffling... Lennar is spinning off non-core assets...
- PayPal (PYPL) is bigger than Affirm on BNPL (buy now, pay later) – Mad Money interview with CEO Dan Schulman... he is drawing the line in the sand... TIME TO BUY
- Twitter (TWTR)... Cathie Wood bought 1.1 million – at same time Citi goes from $60 price target to $4... Citi says current valuation reflects stock value... I say let's see what she says when she will be grilled by our own Sara Eisen on CNBC Pro... Must watch...
- Tesla (TSLA)... Musk whistle $50 going for $2250 on Ebay... Do you have to buy it with Ethereum?
- Could omicron be our salvation?... The John Ellis newsletter suggest that it could be the case... The UCL Genetics Institute's Francois Balloux says this could displace the far more worrisome delta.... UCL Genetics 30 nobel laureates... this is the Goldman's Hatzius scenario four we described in this note Monday...
- UBS Evidence Lab loves Apple (AAPL)... says wait times big for most expensive models—plus the giveaways by VZ, T, TMUS... China Availability good...$175 PT at UBS
- Krispy Kreme (DNUT)... Goldman goes from neutral to sell...4% downside to Goldman $14 target... says inflationary pressures mount potentially limited pricing power
- Box (BOX)... Ray Jay takes PT from $29 to $30.. says growth metrics much better
- Mastercard (MA)... credit card applications at pandemic high according to Federal Reserve... MA boosts dividend 11% announcing $8B buyback plan...We own it for the club... had $4.4 billion in current buyback plan left already... they are HUGE buyers of their stock down here.
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CRM, PYPL, AAPL, MA.)