More than half of employers to require Covid vaccines as omicron fears grow

As President Joe Biden's nationwide employer vaccine mandate gets held up in court, more employers are considering implementing their own requirements.

The majority of U.S. employers now have, or plan to have, a vaccine mandate as many return-to-work plans are pushed back again, due to concerns about the new omicron Covid variant.

According to a Willis Towers Watson survey of 543 employers, 57% of all organizations said they either require or plan to require vaccinations. Of that, 18% already do and 7% are planning to put a requirement in place.

Another 32% will do so if the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Emergency Temporary Standard takes effect.

Currently, the Biden administration has had to halt implementation and enforcement of its vaccination and testing policy, which required businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their staff were vaccinated or undergo weekly Covid testing.

The mandate would cover two-thirds of the private-sector workforce, or more than 84 million workers.

"This continues to be such a quagmire for employers because of the legal challenges to the ETS," said John Ho, a labor and employment attorney at the law firm Cozen O'Connor.

"Most of the clients I'm talking to are still in a wait-and-see," Ho said.

"If rates go back up, employers might get more aggressive," he added. "Everyone is keeping their eye on the numbers."