Oil may hit $150 and a surge could 'definitely escalate an inflation scare,' says Jefferies

Oil prices could move "a lot higher" from current levels given the world's deep reliance on fossil fuels and may hit $150, says Christopher Wood from Jefferies.

"In a world that really reopens — which is a big 'if' — the oil price can go significantly higher," Wood, global head of equity strategy at the investment bank, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

"Oil got to over $80 with a lot of Asia closed," and China's borders are effectively still closed, he said, in reference of Beijing's strict zero-Covid approach. "In a really fully reopened world, the oil price could go to a $150 dollars because the supply constraints are dramatic."

The "political attack" on fossil fuels in recent years has removed the incentive for investment in the sector despite its lingering importance, the strategist said, pointing out that 84% of world's energy demand last year was met by fossil fuels.

"The issue for me is not the oil price, the issue is the pandemic. The oil price is gonna go higher in a fully reopened world because nobody's investing in oil but the world still consumes fossil fuels," he said.

"So oil can go much higher and that can definitely escalate an inflation scare," Wood said.