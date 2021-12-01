Salesforce stock has worst day since beginning of pandemic after disappointing earnings forecast

Salesforce shares plunged 10% on Wednesday, their steepest drop since March 2020, when concerns about the spreading Covid-19 pandemic shocked the market.

The decline followed disappointing earnings guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter, which overshadowed better-than-expected third-quarter results and Salesforce's promotion of Bret Taylor to the role of co-CEO, alongside Marc Benioff.

Salesforce said in its report that earnings per share for the December quarter will fall between 72 and 73 cents, trailing the 81-cent average estimate, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. While profit missed expectations, Salesforce raised its guidance for revenue to between $7.22 billion and $7.23 billion, about in line with estimates of $7.22 billion.

Analysts at Atlantic Equities wrote in a report that Salesforce's forecast "could reflect management conservatism."

Third-quarter "results were solid," wrote the analysts, who recommend buying the stock. "However slightly disappointing guidance will give the stock a breather after a strong run over the last six months."

After Wednesday's slide, Salesforce shares are up about 8% over the past six months, trailing the S&P 500, which is up more than 9%. The stock was trading at around $256 as of mid-afternoon.