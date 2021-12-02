Biden says he doesn't want lockdowns and won't expand vaccine mandates to fight Covid this winter

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plan to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with the emergence of the Omicron variant, during his visit to the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., December 2, 2021.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said his plan to fight Covid during the winter months will not include new lockdowns or an expansion of the administration's current vaccination requirements.

"It doesn't include shutdowns or lockdowns, but widespread vaccinations and boosters and testing a lot more," Biden told reporters during an update on Thursday.

"And while my existing federal vaccination requirements are being reviewed by the courts, this plan does not expand or add to those mandates -- a plan that all Americans hopefully can rally around, and it should get bipartisan support in my humble opinion," the president said.

The administration hopes to increase the number of Americans who have received booster shots by expanding outreach. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will contact the more than 60 million people who are on Medicare, mostly seniors, to remind them to get an additional shot.

The White House plan, unveiled earlier Thursday, comes after at least two cases of the highly mutated omicron variant were detected in California and Minnesota this week. Health officials in the U.S. and around the world are concerned that the variant, which has some 50 mutations, could prove more transmissible and evade protection from vaccines to some degree.

The White House is asking businesses with 100 or more employees to voluntarily move forward with the administration's requirements to get their staff vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4. A federal appellate court put the policy on hold pending review last month, citing constitutional concerns. The administration says it's on firm legal ground and expects to win the case.