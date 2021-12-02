An ex-NBA star on what separates the greats from everyone else: 'Are you going to come in and put in the work?'

This story is part of the Top of the Game series, where CNBC Make It delves into the habits, routines and mindsets that top athletes use to achieve peak performance and success.

You could easily assume that Grant Hill — a Basketball Hall of Famer after 19 years in the NBA, whose father played in the NFL — was groomed to become a professional athlete from a young age.

But it was actually quite the contrary, Hill tells CNBC Make It. His parents, both Ivy League graduates, always emphasized education over sports. And while Hill developed a deep passion for basketball early on, his goal was never to make it to the NBA.

Rather, he says, he only wanted to get a little bit better at the game each day.

"I don't know if I realistically thought that [the NBA] could be possible," Hill, 49, says.

After school, Hill dribbled a basketball every where he went. As an only child, he says, basketball was more than a game to him: It was his companion. By age 10, while his friends played for fun, he was recording and analyzing basketball footage.

Even as a freshman playing basketball at Duke University, he still didn't think of himself as a future NBA player. But after graduating in 1994 as a first-team All-American and two-time NCAA champion, he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the third pick in that year's NBA Draft.

Eventually, Hill became a seven-time All-Star and a three-time winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award before retiring in 2013 — and he has a theory about what separates the greats from everyone else.

Here, he discusses that theory, along with how his upbringing inspired his work ethic and why his goal was never to become the "best ever."